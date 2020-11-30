UrduPoint.com
French MPs Announce 'rewrite' Of Controversial Police Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:29 PM

Lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party said Monday that they would propose a "complete rewrite" of part of a draft law that would restrict the filming of police, following outrage over the beating of a black man by officers in Paris

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron's ruling party said Monday that they would propose a "complete rewrite" of part of a draft law that would restrict the filming of police, following outrage over the beating of a black man by officers in Paris.

"We know that questions still persist" about the measure, part of new legislation passed by the National Assembly last week, the head of Macron's centrist MPs, Christophe Castaner, said at a press conference alongside other lawmakers.

