French MPs vote to freeze ban on bee-killing pesticides

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :French MPs have voted to temporarily lift a two-year-old ban on bee-killing neonicotinoid pesticides in a bid to save the country's crucial sugar beet crop threatened by an insect plague.

The ban entered into force in August 2018, placing France at the forefront of a campaign against chemicals blamed for decimating crop-pollinating bees.

But lawmakers in France's National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, voted late Tuesday for a temporary lifting of the ban -- a move that must still receive the green light from the Senate upper house.

There were 313 "yes" votes, 158 against and 56 abstentions for the move, which amounts to "a pragmatic response to the catastrophic situation in which the French beet sector finds itself," said Jean-Baptiste Moreau, an MP from Emmanuel Macron's LREM party.

France's sugar beet crops have been decimated by an infestation of green aphids which infect the plants with a leaf-yellowing and yield-reducing virus.

Sugar beet farmers have long argued that neonicotinoid pesticides are the only antidote.

France is Europe's top producer of beets used to make sugar and the sector provides 46,000 jobs.