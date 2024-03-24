French musical "Don Juan" starts China tour

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The French musical "Don Juan" has embarked on a tour of China, an event timed to coincide with celebrations for the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France this year.

The legend of Don Juan originated in Spain and later was introduced to France.

The musical was created by French composer Felix Gray in 2003 and was put on the stage by director Gilles Maheu a year later.

Featuring plentiful flamenco dancing performances and songs of various genres, the production has been well received.

The musical will be staged in cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Hangzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Xiamen.