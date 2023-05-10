French National Among 4 Killed in Synagogue Shooting in Tunisia - Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A French citizen was among the four people killed in the shooting near a synagogue in Tunisia, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, four people were killed and nine more injured as a result of a shooting near a synagogue in Aghir, on Tunisia's island of Djerba.

A naval guard killed a collegue and attempted to reach the El Ghriba Synagogue, where he fired indiscriminately, killing two visitors. Later, the perpetrator was killed.

"France condemns this heinous act which cost lives of four people, including one French national. We express our solidarity with Tunisian people and authorities. French embassy and our services support the family of the deceased French citizen, as well as all affected by this attack," the French ministry stated.

The ministry recalled an attack which took place at the same synagogue in 2022. Then, 21 people were killed.