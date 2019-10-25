UrduPoint.com
French National Assembly Approves Cannabis Testing For Medical Purposes - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

The National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French parliament, on Friday approved cannabis testing for medical purposes starting from 2020, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The National Assembly, the lower chamber of the French parliament, on Friday approved cannabis testing for medical purposes starting from 2020, media reported.

The experiment could affect about 3,000 patients in France with severe illnesses, the Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing a lawmaker from the ruling La Republique En Marche! party, Olivier Veran.

The lawmaker noted that 17 EU countries had already authorized medical cannabis-based treatment.

The experiment is expected to involve people with serious diseases, including some forms of epilepsy, neuropathic pain, chemotherapy side effects, multiple sclerosis or those receiving palliative care, the media said.

The tests will be conducted in several hospitals. The drug should be prescribed by a doctor, allowing a patient to then receive it in a hospital pharmacy.

