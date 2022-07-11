French National Assembly Does Not Pass Vote of No Confidence in Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The French parliament's lower house, the National Assembly, did not pass on Monday a vote of no confidence in the government.

The vote of no confidence in the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was initiated by the left-wing opposition coalition New People's Ecological and Social Union (Nupes).

Only 146 lawmakers voted for no confidence in the Borne government. To adopt a procedure for a vote of no confidence, 289 votes from 577 total were needed.

The voting was broadcast on the National Assembly's Twitter.