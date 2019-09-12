(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The president of the French parliament's lower house, Richard Ferrand, who has been charged with financial impropriety, should not step down from the National Assembly, spokeswoman for the French government Sibeth Ndiaye said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, three investigating judges in the French city of Lille charged the official with "illegally obtaining income" from an enterprise. Ferrand was testifying in the case of illegal financial transactions in connection with the insurers' society, Mutuelles de Bretagne, which at one time led to his resignation from a ministerial position, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"No, I don't think so. He is completely focused on his duties ... And there is no reason why he should leave his post," Ndiaye said on BFMTV, answering a question regarding whether Ferrand should resign following the charges.

The spokeswoman emphasized that Ferrand was elected by the citizens and there is no proof of his guilt, adding that the National Assembly speaker impeccably fulfills his responsibilities and retains French President Emmanuel Macron's trust.

Ferrand, in turn, noted that he was "determined to continue the mission entrusted to him by his partners and voters" and is not going to resign from his post. He also said he was calm about the outcome of the proceedings.

At the same time, the official's lawyers will challenge the decision to bring him in as a defendant.

In 2017, Ferrand, who served as the minister of territorial cohesion, was the subject of an article by the Canard Enchaine weekly, which claimed that Ferrand's nonprofit organization had leased an office owned by his partner's real estate agency in 2011, which, in the opinion of the publication, created a conflict of interest. Ferrand himself rejected the allegations of involvement in financial fraud, calling his professional activities "legal and transparent," adding that he will not leave his post. However, the publications and the preliminary investigation forced Ferrand to resign as minister.