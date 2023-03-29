UrduPoint.com

French National Assembly Recognizes Holodomor In Ukraine As Genocide

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 04:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The French lower house of the parliament, the National Assembly, adopted on Tuesday a resolution recognizing the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, which is labeled the Holodomor by Kiev, as a genocide.

"The National Assembly adopted a resolution by a majority of votes," a chairman said, announcing the results.

Of the 170 lawmakers, 168 voted in favor of the resolution and two voted against it.

The famine affected several regions of the Soviet Union in the 1930s, including the Volga Region, western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Ukraine, with all peoples in these areas suffering starvation. According to different estimates, the famine claimed the lives of up to 8 million people throughout the Soviet Union.

On November 30, Germany recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet authorities. In December, the European Parliament also voted in favor of a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as the genocide of Ukrainians organized by the Soviet government.

Russian historian Vladimir Shapovalov later noted that the Holodomor was not ethnic cleansing, but a tragedy caused by the Soviet Union's collectivization program as well as, to a lesser extent, climate conditions, thus attempts to blame Russia for the deliberate genocide are nothing but "efforts to rewrite history."

