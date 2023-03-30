UrduPoint.com

French National Assembly Supports Ban On Vape Promotion By Influencers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 10:10 PM

French National Assembly Supports Ban on Vape Promotion by Influencers

The French National Assembly has voted to include vape promotion ban into a draft law on regulating the social media influencer sector, according to the report on the lower chamber's session published on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The French National Assembly has voted to include vape promotion ban into a draft law on regulating the social media influencer sector, according to the report on the lower chamber's session published on Thursday.

"Although the current legislation bans public promotion of tobacco products and vaping in all mass media, including social media platforms, it is notable that influencers often do not abide with it," the report reads.

The French National Assembly is currently considering a new law for the regulation of the influencer sector on the internet, which would involve a ban on promotion of cosmetic surgery, medical services, alcoholic beverages, financial products and sports betting.

The law, if adopted, will also seek to protect the rights of underage content makers as well as create a special "police of social networks." Influencers could also be mandated to label filtered images to prevent adverse effects on the psychological well-being of underage social media users.

Related Topics

National Assembly Internet Police Sports Social Media Chamber Media All Vaping

Recent Stories

Iran says ICJ ruling supports its case against US

Iran says ICJ ruling supports its case against US

3 minutes ago
 People appreciate Radio Pakistan's Ramazan special ..

People appreciate Radio Pakistan's Ramazan special transmission

56 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in hi ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet held in his honour

27 minutes ago
 Top court rejects Iran bid for bank funds frozen i ..

Top court rejects Iran bid for bank funds frozen in US

3 minutes ago
 Stock markets climb as traders weigh interest rate ..

Stock markets climb as traders weigh interest rates outlook

3 minutes ago
 VP Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade b ..

VP Harris hails Tanzania leader, announces trade boost

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.