French National Assembly Supports Ban on Vape Promotion by Influencers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The French National Assembly has voted to include vape promotion ban into a draft law on regulating the social media influencer sector, according to the report on the lower chamber's session published on Thursday.

"Although the current legislation bans public promotion of tobacco products and vaping in all mass media, including social media platforms, it is notable that influencers often do not abide with it," the report reads.

The French National Assembly is currently considering a new law for the regulation of the influencer sector on the internet, which would involve a ban on promotion of cosmetic surgery, medical services, alcoholic beverages, financial products and sports betting.

The law, if adopted, will also seek to protect the rights of underage content makers as well as create a special "police of social networks." Influencers could also be mandated to label filtered images to prevent adverse effects on the psychological well-being of underage social media users.