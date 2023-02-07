French National Assembly Votes Against Abandoning Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The majority of French lawmakers have voted against the left-wing coalition's proposal to abandon the controversial pension reform at the opening of a lengthy debate on the bill ahead of the third round of strikes, media reported Monday.

Earlier in January, the left-wing coalition New Ecological and Social People's Union in the French lower house of parliament tabled a motion for holding a referendum on the draft pension reform, calling for its abandonment.

On Monday, French lawmakers rejected the proposal to drop the reform by a 292-to-243 vote, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Members of the French parliament have reportedly submitted about 20,000 amendments for discussions, which are expected to last for seven weeks. If the bill is not approved by the both chambers before March 26, the government may use Article 49.3 of the Constitution to force it through the parliament without a vote.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to the draft, the French authorities will gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

Two nationwide strikes have since taken place in France as people protest the reform. The first nationwide strike against pension reform took place across France on January 19, during which eight of the country's largest trade unions held more than 200 demonstrations. An estimated 1 million people took part in the protests, the French Interior Ministry said. On January 31, over 87,000 people reportedly took part in the second demonstration against pension reform held in Paris. The third round of nationwide strikes is expected to take place across France on Tuesday.