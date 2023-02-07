UrduPoint.com

French National Assembly Votes Against Abandoning Pension Reform - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 02:10 AM

French National Assembly Votes Against Abandoning Pension Reform - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The majority of French lawmakers have voted against the left-wing coalition's proposal to abandon the controversial pension reform at the opening of a lengthy debate on the bill ahead of the third round of strikes, media reported Monday.

Earlier in January, the left-wing coalition New Ecological and Social People's Union in the French lower house of parliament tabled a motion for holding a referendum on the draft pension reform, calling for its abandonment.

On Monday, French lawmakers rejected the proposal to drop the reform by a 292-to-243 vote, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Members of the French parliament have reportedly submitted about 20,000 amendments for discussions, which are expected to last for seven weeks. If the bill is not approved by the both chambers before March 26, the government may use Article 49.3 of the Constitution to force it through the parliament without a vote.

On January 10, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled a draft of the controversial pension reform that the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to the draft, the French authorities will gradually raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. By 2030, the retirement age will reach 64 years.

Two nationwide strikes have since taken place in France as people protest the reform. The first nationwide strike against pension reform took place across France on January 19, during which eight of the country's largest trade unions held more than 200 demonstrations. An estimated 1 million people took part in the protests, the French Interior Ministry said. On January 31, over 87,000 people reportedly took part in the second demonstration against pension reform held in Paris. The third round of nationwide strikes is expected to take place across France on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Interior Ministry Parliament Vote France Paris January March May September Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature emerges as one of the world’s top lite ..

2 hours ago
 Human fraternity is the best way for international ..

Human fraternity is the best way for international understanding and cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 17th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

2 hours ago
 Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquak ..

Construction of Akkuyu NPP Resumes After Earthquake in Turkey - Russia's Rosatom

2 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) declares FPA, other tariff in electricity bills illegal

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.