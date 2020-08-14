French nationals killed in Niger likely victims of 'premeditated' attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Six French humanitarian workers killed in Niger on Sunday were likely the victims of a "premeditated" attack targeting Westerners, a source close to an investigation by French anti-terror prosectors said Friday.

"At this stage, there is no evidence that the attack specifically targeted (French NGO) Acted, although it cannot be excluded either," said the source, who asked not to be named.

"On the other hand, it is an attack that appears to have been premeditated to target a priori mainly Westerners."