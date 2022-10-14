UrduPoint.com

French Navy Says Russian Submarine Spotted In Bay Of Biscay In September

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 11:06 PM

The French navy said on Friday that it spotted a Russian submarine off the Atlantic coast of the French region of Brittany in late September

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The French navy said on Friday that it spotted a Russian submarine off the Atlantic coast of the French region of Brittany in late September.

"The Russian submarine, spotted 7 kilometers (4 miles) off the coast of Brittany on September 29, was escorted by the Normandie multipurpose frigate," the French navy said on Twitter.

The navy added that as part of the mission to monitor territorial waters, the Russian Novorossiysk diesel-electric submarine was escorted in cooperation with the warships of Spain and the United Kingdom.

