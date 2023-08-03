PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's Twitter, currently rebranding to X, demanding that the social media platform pay remuneration for using its copyrighted materials.

"Today, AFP announces that it has taken legal action to obtain an urgent injunction before the Judicial Court of Paris. This move is aimed at compelling Twitter, in accordance with the law, to provide all the necessary elements required for assessing the remuneration owed to AFP under the neighboring rights legislation," the news agency said in a statement.

AFP has been a staunch advocate for the adoption of neighboring rights for the press, which enable news agencies and publishers to demand remuneration from digital platforms, whose monetary value is by a large part generated by the distribution of news content. Twitter has reportedly flatly refused to discuss this issue.

The legal proceedings initiated against Musk's social media platform is in line with AFP's commitment for the implementation of those rights, the news agency said.

In addition, it pledged to "continue to employ the appropriate legal means" with each social media platform to ensure a fair remuneration to news content providers.

AFP has on many occasions accused Twitter, Facebook (banned in Russia for extremism) and Google of generating additional value by using its copyrighted material.

The neighboring rights for the press were established by the European Union's Copyright Directive in 2019. In accordance with the document, newspapers, journals and news agencies are entitled to remuneration from digital platforms for the use of their news and photo content.

A number of French mass media, including AFP, achieved remunerations from Google after several lengthy legal proceedings in 2021-2022. Some of the media also managed to sign a remuneration agreements with Facebook.

In July, Monde, Figaro, Echos and Le Parisien newspapers also filed lawsuits against Twitter. AFP is also currently negotiating with Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok on a similar issue.