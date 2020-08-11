UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French NGO AVSF Says Employee Killed In Armed Attack In Guatemala

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

French NGO AVSF Says Employee Killed in Armed Attack in Guatemala

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The French non-profit organization Agronomes et Veterinaires Sans Frontieres (AVSF) on Tuesday confirmed that one of its employees was killed by unidentified individuals in Guatemala on Monday night.

AVSF is a France-based international organization for global solidarity, the support of peasant agriculture and the recognition of rights for indigenous communities. It has departments in Asian, African and Latin American countries.

 "It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of our colleague Benoit Maria, head of AVSF in Guatemala, last night. Benoit was cowardly murdered by armed individuals in the Santa Cruz del Quiche region on August 10, 2020, while on his way to his workplace in indigenous communities," the AVSF's statement read, adding that it sympathizes with the family of the deceased.

The French Embassy in Guatemala also expressed its condolences to the family of the victim and noted that it works closely with the country's authorities and the NGO to find out who was behind the murder, and their further punishment.

Maria was living in Guatemala for over twenty years, having been engaged in local agricultural projects and defending the rights of indigenous communities. He had managed Guatemala's AVSF department, aimed at improving living conditions and protecting the rights of peasant communities hit by poverty.  

Related Topics

Murder Agriculture Santa Cruz Guatemala August 2020 Family Asia Sad

Recent Stories

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

10 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

2 hours ago

UK department store Debenhams cuts 2,500 jobs: spo ..

2 minutes ago

Russia claims first coronavirus vaccine as global ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.