French NGO Calls US' Attempts to Appeal Assange Extradition Ruling Illegal

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The attempt by the Joe Biden administration to appeal the UK court decision that prevents extraditing WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States is a "sham" unsupportable on legal grounds, Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French human rights association WikiJustice for Assange, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In February, the US administration announced appealing the ruling that prevents Assange's extradition due to mental health concerns. However, according to the human rights activist, the appeal attempts run counter to the British Extradition Act 2003. The White House had until January 15 to file an appeal, but the Biden administration took over only on January 20.

"The Biden administration's request for an appeal, therefore, can only be a sham and an illegal judicial staging," Pidancet-Barriere said.

The NGO founder went on to protest the continuous incarceration of Assange, who turns 50 on Saturday.

"Julian Assange is no longer subject to extradition proceedings. His release was ordered.

So why didn't he walk out of court free? This is an unprecedented violation of the law worthy of the worst banana republics!" Pidancet-Barriere fumed.

Assange was arrested in London on April 11, 2019, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for jumping bail back in 2012, when he took refuge inside the Ecuadorean embassy in the UK capital to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was facing sexual assault charges that were later dropped by the Swedish court.

The whistleblower is wanted by the US Justice Department on espionage and computer fraud charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret files and classified information that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. He faces up to 175 years in solitary confinement inside a top security American prison if convicted in the US.

In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled not to extradite Assange to the United States, citing health reasons and the risk of suicide in the US prison system, but decided that he must wait in prison for the outcome of the appeal by US prosecutors.