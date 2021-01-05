UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French NGO Supporting Assange Lambastes 'Mock' Extradition Trial, Slams Verdict As Void

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

French NGO Supporting Assange Lambastes 'Mock' Extradition Trial, Slams Verdict as Void

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The trial of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in the United Kingdom, which resulted in a ruling not to extradite him to the United States, but not to release him from UK prison either, lacks legitimacy, Veronique Pidancet-Barriere, a founder of French NGO WikiJustice for Assange, told Sputnik.

On Monday, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against the investigative journalist's extradition, citing health reasons and suicide risks. Currently in the Belmarsh high-security prison, Assange could face a 175-year prison sentence if extradited. US prosecutors were given two weeks to appeal the verdict.

"In our complaint and our 13 release requests, we have proved that this trial was a mock trial and in our view, this ... verdict does not reflect a decision in accordance with the rules of fair trial, nor does it respect international law," Pidancet-Barriere said.

The NGO founder pointed out that the US state of Virginia, whose grand jury was the authority to indict Assange, was not a sovereign country and, therefore, not a rightful signatory to any extradition treaty.

Moreover, according to Pidancet-Barriere, by prosecuting the journalist, the United States unavoidably violates several articles of its constitution, in addition to infringing upon human rights.

"It seems clear that the U.S. State itself wishes to determine who is persecuting Julian Assange since the United States Agency for International Development has registered our complaint," the activist said.

The activist believes that Assange's legal team has too strong ties both with the United States and the UK royal family, which she believes resist letting the jailed journalist go free.

In 2010, WikiLeaks released the largest leak of classified information in history, consisting of US diplomatic cables and documents exposing the atrocities committed by US troops during military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. The United States accused Assange of obtaining the documents by conspiring with former US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack a classified government computer.

The UK police arrested Assange in April 2019. The journalist was sentenced to 50 weeks behind bars for breaching bail. People who visited him in jail described the conditions as extremely strict to the point of being harmful for his physical and psychological health.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Police Jail Iraq Suicide Virginia United Kingdom United States April 2019 Family From Government Chelsea

Recent Stories

UAEFA President praises Mohamed bin Zayed’s supp ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

2 hours ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

2 hours ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

2 hours ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.