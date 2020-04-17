UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French NGOs End Mediterranean Migrant Rescue Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:48 PM

French NGOs end Mediterranean migrant rescue mission

Two French charities that have rescued thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean said Friday they could not continue their sea-based mission because of a disagreement related to the coronavirus

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Two French charities that have rescued thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean said Friday they could not continue their sea-based mission because of a disagreement related to the coronavirus.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Mediterranee, which have been rescuing migrants for four years most recently on the Ocean Viking ship, could not agree on how to handle the closure of Europe's ports and borders as a result of the pandemic.

MSF ended the partnership as it wanted to continue regardless of guarantees of safe entry from European governments, whereas SOS Mediterranee said it would be too dangerous.

More than 100,000 migrants tried to cross the Mediterranean last year with more than 1,200 dying in the attempt, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

Many disembark from ports in war-torn Libya and head for Italy, whose government caused outrage among NGOs last week by closing its ports to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

"Although both MSF and SOS MEDITERRANEE agree on the vital need for our lifesaving work at sea, SOS MEDITERRANEE felt further assurance from states regarding a place of safety was necessary before sailing," said MSF's Annemarie Loof in a statement.

"For MSF, the humanitarian imperative to act was immediate, with or without such assurance." MSF said European governments had long been creating a "context of hostility and uncertainty" for NGO rescue missions but must now take responsibility for migrants making the crossing.

SOS Mediterranee's Sophie Beau told AFP she could not guarantee the safety of either the crews or the people being rescued.

"We could not take responsibility for going back to sea when all the indicators are in the red," she said.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe Italy Libya Somali Shilling All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkish Air Forces Neutralize 18 Kurdish Fighters ..

1 minute ago

Brussels Airlines Suspends Brussels-Moscow Flights ..

1 minute ago

Testing debate rages amid hopes for German footbal ..

1 minute ago

Higher Education Commission to organise four-week ..

1 minute ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company asks hundred per ..

8 minutes ago

Sindh govt, Aga Khan University joins hands to boo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.