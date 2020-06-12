French Nuclear Submarine Catches Fire in Mediterranean - Local Marine Prefecture

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) A Rubis-class French nuclear submarine named Perle has caught fire while anchored on a naval base in the port-city of Toulon on the country's Mediterranean coast, the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the Mediterranean said on Friday, adding that the incident poses no threat of radioactive pollution.

"Smoke from fire on the Perle is not radioactive. There was no nuclear fuel on board. Reminder: France has sensors installed across the country for detecting any radioactivity anomaly.

Watch out for fake news," the prefecture said on Twitter.

In a thread of tweets, the prefecture said that local firefighting brigades were pulled to the scene along with support teams from neighboring Marseilles.

According to the statements, no casualties ensued as a result of the fire.

Perle is one of the six Rubis-class nuclear submarines owned by the French navy, all of them are named after gem stones. It was floated out in 1987 and began operations in 1993. Since January, it has been docked in Toulon for maintenance.