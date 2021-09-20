French Observer Concerned Over Western Disinformation About Russia's Vote
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) French election observer, lawmaker Jerome Lambert, expressed concerns on Monday over the Western disinformation about Russia's elections.
"In the West, the level of disinformation regarding (the elections in) Russia remains pretty high, which certainly causes surprise and concern," Lambert told reporters.
One can criticize certain political processes, but "fables" are unacceptable, the lawmaker added.