UrduPoint.com

French Observer Concerned Over Western Disinformation About Russia's Vote

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 02:59 PM

French Observer Concerned Over Western Disinformation About Russia's Vote

French election observer, lawmaker Jerome Lambert, expressed concerns on Monday over the Western disinformation about Russia's elections

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) French election observer, lawmaker Jerome Lambert, expressed concerns on Monday over the Western disinformation about Russia's elections.

"In the West, the level of disinformation regarding (the elections in) Russia remains pretty high, which certainly causes surprise and concern," Lambert told reporters.

One can criticize certain political processes, but "fables" are unacceptable, the lawmaker added.

Related Topics

Election Russia

Recent Stories

New Zealand gov't provides 25 mln USD funding for ..

New Zealand gov't provides 25 mln USD funding for infectious disease research

3 minutes ago
 Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administere ..

Nearly 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

5 minutes ago
 Australia reports downturn in COVID-19 cases after ..

Australia reports downturn in COVID-19 cases after record vaccination week

5 minutes ago
 Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing in Greece's ..

Athens Protests Turkish Boats Fishing in Greece's Territorial Waters

5 minutes ago
 Govt committed to resolve pubic issues on priority ..

Govt committed to resolve pubic issues on priority: Omer Ayub

5 minutes ago
 24 farmers booked over water theft

24 farmers booked over water theft

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.