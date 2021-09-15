French Observers Apply to Monitor Russian Elections in Crimea - Commission

CRIMEA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Three French citizens have registered with the Crimean electoral commission to monitor voting in the peninsula during the upcoming Russian parliamentary elections, Crimean electoral commission head Mikhail Malyshev said Wednesday.

"We have registered international observers. These are three people from France," Malyshev told the press.

However, this does not mean that they will necessarily come to Crimea, since they have so far only registered as observers, he added.

Elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, will take place from 17 to 19 September. The State Duma is elected every five years under a mixed electoral system which includes the election of 225 representatives from party lists and another 225 from single-mandate Constituencies.

Almost 250 international observes from 55 countries are expected to participate in the elections, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.