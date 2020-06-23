UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Officer Gets Suspended Sentence For Beating Yellow Vest Protester- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 09:52 PM

French Officer Gets Suspended Sentence for Beating Yellow Vest Protester- Reports

A French police officer who injured a protester in the French city of Strasbourg during the 2019 Yellow Vest demonstrations, has received a suspended sentence of 18 months, local newspaper Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A French police officer who injured a protester in the French city of Strasbourg during the 2019 Yellow Vest demonstrations, has received a suspended sentence of 18 months, local newspaper Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, a 62-year-old woman suffered a traumatic brain injury after being beaten by the police officer on January 12, 2019, when the Yellow Vest protest turned into violent confrontations. The 47-year-old man has worked 23 years in law enforcement.

The investigation identified the officer via video surveillance. He was seen hitting the woman at least twice. However, he claimed that he struck her only once.

Although the public prosecutor's office has requested that the policeman be sentenced to a year of probation, the court has decided to toughen the penalty to 18 months of probation.

The yellow vest protests started in France in late 2018 in response to rising fuel prices and has grown to a series of violent demonstrations calling for various economic reforms. Even after the government surrendered to the protesters' demands and abandoned fuel tax rise, people continued flooding the streets, demanding an increase in wages, higher pensions and even the resignation of Emmanuel Macron, whom the protesters repeatedly dubbed as "the president of the rich."

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police France Strasbourg Man January Women 2018 2019 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

41 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.