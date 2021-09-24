French Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law

Paris hopes Moscow will soon impose a moratorium on a law that regulates the labeling of champagne in Russia, Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Paris hopes Moscow will soon impose a moratorium on a law that regulates the labeling of champagne in Russia, Franck Riester, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, said on Thursday.

"On the issue of champagne, for several weeks we have been holding discussions with the Russian authorities. We are working with them in a very positive manner. And I hope that in the coming hours or days there will be good news about a moratorium on this law," the French minister said on the air of France 2.

Russia amended its wine law in July, requiring all foreign exporters to label their product as igristoye vino (sparkling wine) while reserving the term shampanskoye (champagne) for Russian-made sparkling wine only.

This prompted French alcoholic beverage producer Moet Hennessy to suspend exports of champagne to Russia on July 16.

Imports of French champagne were suspended in Russia in July and resumed in mid-September, after the Committee Champagne a trade association of companies involved in the production and trade of the region's signature sparkling wine agreed to resume exports in compliance with the new Russian law.

In the European Union and many other countries, the name "champagne" is legally protected to be used exclusively for sparkling wines from the Champagne region of France.