French Official Says EU Pressure on Belarus Aims to Ensure Prompt Democratic Transition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Leaders of EU member states continue to put pressure on Belarus, as they expect the sanctions against those responsible for election rigging and violence during ongoing protests to lead to a democratic transition in the country "as quickly as possible," French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune told the France 2 broadcaster on Monday.

Earlier in August, European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc would shortly slap sanctions on several Belarusian officials it believed were responsible for violence and election fraud. The restrictions, however, should not targeting the Belarusian people, the EU official argued.

"There are sanctions that have been taken, aimed at the leaders [of those responsible for electoral fraud and violence in protests], and we continue to put pressure to ensure a democratic transition as quickly as possible," Beaune said.

A wave of protests that has swept Belarus in the wake of the presidential election that saw President Alexander Lukashenko entering his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote.

The early days of demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted the excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people died during the protests.

The EU did not recognize the results of the presidential election. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a peaceful dialogue between the current Belarusian government and the opposition, where the EU would act as a mediator if needed, with Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe being also engaged in the talks.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he was skeptical about the mediation proposals of the EU on the political crisis in Belarus.