French Official Voices Concern About Russia Strengthening Ties With Africa - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 06:42 PM

France is concerned about "anti-French sentiment" in African countries as Moscow is bolstering ties with the continent, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) France is concerned about "anti-French sentiment" in African countries as Moscow is bolstering ties with the continent, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a source.

"The anti-French sentiment is everywhere. Wagner is only present in a couple of countries, but the Russian storytelling is everywhere," a French government official told the newspaper.

The official noted that he was concerned about the spread of anti-French sentiment among African countries, which would undermine the influence and economic interests of France.

The report also mentioned a cartoon that appeared on social media, showing soldiers from Mali and Burkina Faso fighting off zombies that appear to be French with the help of soldiers from Russia's private military group, Wagner.

In the spring of 2022, the Malian government announced that it was terminating defense agreements with Paris and called on the country to withdraw its troops involved in operations Barkhane and Takuba.

Later, the government of neighboring Burkina Faso also unilaterally denounced the agreement with Paris, asking French troops to leave the country. Last week, France completed the withdrawal of 400 soldiers from Burkina Faso.

On the contrary, Russia has been actively developing its relations with African countries, including in the military sector, which has raised concerns in Paris as it has enjoyed a strong influence on the continent linked to its colonial past. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went on a tour to friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023.

