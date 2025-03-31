French Oil Firm Maurel & Prom Says US Revoked Its Venezuela Licence
Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) French oil firm Maurel & Prom on Monday said the United States has revoked its licence to operate in Venezuela, which had been granted despite Washington's sanctions against the South American nation.
Venezuela announced on Sunday that the United States had stripped the licences of several transnational oil and gas companies that had allowed them to operate in the country.
While Venezuela did not name the companies, experts had expected that Repsol of Spain and Maurel & Prom would be affected after Washington ordered US oil giant Chevron to pull out of the country in February.
Maurel & Prom said in a statement that it received a US Treasury Department notification "informing M&P that the specific licence granted in May 2024 for its activities in Venezuela has been revoked".
M&P said that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) gave the company a special "wind-down" licence that allows it to undertake the transactions necessary to conclude operations in Venezuela by May 27.
"M&P is currently assessing the implications of this decision in close consultation with its legal advisors. The Group remains actively engaged with US authorities and continues to monitor the situation as it develops," the statement said.
"It is M&P's understanding that this action is part of a broader initiative by OFAC affecting both US and international oil companies operating in Venezuela under similar authorisations, pending a possible agreement between the US and Venezuela as the situation continues to evolve."
US President Donald Trump revoked Chevron's licence, which had allowed the company to operate despite sanctions, at the end of February. Other companies had received similar licences.
Trump is seeking to strangle Venezuela economically in order to cripple its president, Nicolas Maduro, and last week announced steep 25 percent tariffs on imports from countries buying Venezuelan oil and gas.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From World
-
Primark boss resigns after inappropriate behaviour allegation6 minutes ago
-
French oil firm Maurel & Prom says US revoked its Venezuela licence6 minutes ago
-
Rescue hopes fading three days after deadly Myanmar quake6 minutes ago
-
Venezuela says US revoked transnational oil and gas company licenses16 minutes ago
-
Economy and especially Trump: Canadians' thoughts on campaigns45 minutes ago
-
Five memorable Microsoft legacies in computer culture45 minutes ago
-
Mensik upsets Djokovic to win Miami Open46 minutes ago
-
'Basketbrawl' as seven ejected in Pistons-Wolves clash46 minutes ago
-
Tech titan turns 50: Microsoft in numbers46 minutes ago
-
Computer pioneer Microsoft turns 50 in the age of AI46 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Miami Open result56 minutes ago
-
UK imposes travel permit on Europeans from Wednesday56 minutes ago