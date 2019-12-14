French Oil Giant Total Says Fire Breaks Out at Refinery in Seine-Maritime Department

(@imziishan)

A fire started at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT) at French oil giant Total's refinery in the department of Seine-Maritime, the company said.

"Appropriate internal response measures were immediately taken.

Relevant authorities, as well as the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), were alerted," the company said, as quoted by the France Info broadcaster.

No one was injured in the fire, the company said.

The fire continues, but has been taken under control, it added.