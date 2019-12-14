UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Oil Giant Total Says Fire Breaks Out At Refinery In Seine-Maritime Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 03:04 PM

French Oil Giant Total Says Fire Breaks Out at Refinery in Seine-Maritime Department

A fire started at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT) at French oil giant Total's refinery in the department of Seine-Maritime, the company said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) A fire started at about 4 a.m. local time on Saturday (03:00 GMT) at French oil giant Total's refinery in the department of Seine-Maritime, the company said.

"Appropriate internal response measures were immediately taken.

Relevant authorities, as well as the Departmental Fire and Rescue Service (SDIS), were alerted," the company said, as quoted by the France Info broadcaster.

No one was injured in the fire, the company said.

The fire continues, but has been taken under control, it added.

Related Topics

Injured Fire France Company Oil

Recent Stories

Eight injured in Nowshera cylinder explosion

2 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs. 2.4b, retrieves1219 kanal land

2 minutes ago

One killed, seven injured in truck, rickshaw colli ..

9 minutes ago

First home Test called off owing to rain, poor lig ..

17 minutes ago

Five Taliban Militants Arrested in Southern Afghan ..

13 minutes ago

Over 9 lakh kids to be vaccinated against polio

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.