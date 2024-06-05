Open Menu

French Open Day 10: Who's Saying What

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 12:30 AM

French Open day 10: Who's saying what

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Who's saying what on the 10th day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Tuesday:

"It's every player's dream to become number one in the world. On the other hand, seeing Novak retiring (from the tournament) is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery."

-- Jannik Sinner on becoming the new world number one after Novak Djokovic's injury withdrawal.

"I wish I can see the contract time between both Prime and here to know what's the deal there. There were a lot of good women's matches. Obviously not four hours, but who said it's healthy to play past 1:00 am, and who said the stadium was full for 1:00 am or 2:00 am? I don't know who is watching the matches at that time."

-- Ons Jabeur hits out at the controversial French Open scheduling, which will see all 11 night sessions filled by men's matches.

"She's just too strong here.

Yeah, I didn't, you know, feel bad, but overall, like, in the rallies, I felt like, you know, she's just better. So I think, you know, she was the better one today."

-- Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was stumped by her 6-0, 6-2 thrashing at the hands of Iga Swiatek.

"I feel like maybe she was kind of a similar person to me because she also likes to keep her privacy, and now you can see that she's just enjoying life and she knows that she worked hard to have a little bit of peace right now."

-- Swiatek on comparisons between her and 22-time Grand Slam champion Steffi Graf.

"I definitely think I have to find a better way to play her than the last times I played on clay because I've obviously been unsuccessful the last couple of times we've played."

-- Coco Gauff on her semi-final against Swiatek, who she has lost to 10 times out of 11 career meetings, all in straight sets.

Related Topics

World Women All From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation ..

SCN raises voice for halting massive deforestation in KP

38 minutes ago
 IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Isl ..

IHC seeks date to hold local body elections in Islamabad

38 minutes ago
 UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Pa ..

UN rights chief slams Israel over deaths of 500 Palestinians in occupied West Ba ..

49 minutes ago
 India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadia ..

India tried to kill its most wanted man on Canadian soil too, report reveals

49 minutes ago
 South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing f ..

South Punjab lawyers call for video-link hearing facility in Multan

56 minutes ago
 Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, wea ..

Police claim to arrest four persons with bike, weapons, cell phone

56 minutes ago
PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

PTI near to cross limits: Tariq Fazal

56 minutes ago
 ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Em ..

ICCI President greets newly-elected body of APP Employees Union

56 minutes ago
 FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

FBR unearths network of tax fraudsters

56 minutes ago
 18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling de ..

18 gamblers, held during a raid at two gambling dens

56 minutes ago
 ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

ECP seeks ET records on PML-N MNAs' petition

56 minutes ago
 AJK environment minister seeks collective role of ..

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World