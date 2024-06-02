French Open Day 7: Who Said What
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Who said what on the seventh day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Saturday:
"You have to play your game. If a player comes here and says he's not going to play his game, he's lying or he's going to say he's able to do things that he doesn't know how to do, he's lying again."
-- Felix Auger-Aliassime on the challenge of playing Carlos Alcaraz and other top players
"I will try to enjoy it. It's an opportunity. It's a beautiful opportunity also sharing the court with somebody you love."
Paula Badosa on sharing the court with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas in the mixed doubles
"I will remember that moment until the end of my life."
-- Varvara Gracheva's third-round win was celebrated with a rendition of France's national anthem "La Marseillaise" by the crowd. Russian-born Gracheva acquired French citizenship last year and is the last home player left in the women's draw
"It somehow started as -- I don't want to swear right now because I'm trying to be better with my words, you know, but we like to do weird stuff. Somehow it started, and then I won the tournament, and I was, like, Jason, we got to keep tradition going."
-- Aryna Sabalenka on the pre-match routine of her signing fitness coach Jason Stacy's head that began at this year's Australian Open
"Jeez, I'm not too sure how I'm going to deal with playing a full match from start to finish.
It's going to be a new experience."
-- Alex de Minaur on the constant on-off, rain-hit schedule at the tournament
"That young lad was there from the very first point till the last with five hours of rain delay. He was this little kid that every single change of ends, every single point I won, he was screaming at my face. I'm looking at him and thinking of, you know, if I was a fan, I would probably be back home, because it was bloody cold out there. I don't understand what this kid is doing, but he gave me life."
-- De Minaur on a fan who braved the rain and cold to watch the Australian defeat Jan Lennard Struff.
"Oh, my God, I already had a full speech for every single member of my team ready. I already knew what I was going to tell my coach. I already knew what I was going to tell my hitting partner. I already knew what I was going to tell my physical trainer. I already had it all prepared. I was going to give them so much stick. You can't imagine."
-- Alexander Zverev, who had been 4-1 down in the final set in his win against Tallon Griekspoor, on what he would tell his coaching team.
"It was around 10:00 p.m. I'm usually already in bed by that time."
-- Seventeen-year-old Mirra Andreeva on starting her stop-start second round match on Thursday evening and finishing close to 2 a.m. the next day.
