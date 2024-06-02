French Open Day 8: Who's Saying What
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Who's saying what on the eighth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:
"I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier. Also, I don't know if the fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work next day or something when the matches are finishing at 2:00 or 3:00 a.m."
-- Iga Swiatek after Novak Djokovic completed his third round win over Lorenzo Musetti at 3:07 a.m. on Sunday.
"People are listening, and they are respectful. So I felt a difference, but I don't know what's the reason. I hope they kind of accepted my little speech after the match, and they are not mad at me."
-- Swiatek on her relationship with the French crowds after she publicly admonished them for being too noisy in her epic win over Naomi Osaka in the second round.
"I figured the match would probably go an 1:15, an hour at the quickest. I definitely wasn't expecting 40 minutes."
-- Coco Gauff on seeing Swiatek need just 40 minutes to beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0.
"We haven't talked about it yet. I just took a shower and I came here."
-- Olga Danilovic, whose run from qualifying ended in defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the last 16 on Sunday, on being unable to find the time to talk to her team about her plans for the rest of the summer.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From World
-
Businesswoman Tomasdottir elected Iceland's next president37 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Medical Mission ready to handle Hajj health emergencies, assures Head46 minutes ago
-
Serbia reruns local elections in capital47 minutes ago
-
Djokovic says 'things could be handled differently' after 3 a.m. finish47 minutes ago
-
Saudi authorities begin enforcing SAR 10,000 fine, deportation to unauthorised Hajj pilgrims1 hour ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Swiatek races into French Open quarters as Alcaraz 'feels himself' again1 hour ago
-
S.Africa's ANC to start coalition talks after bruising vote2 hours ago
-
Swiatek into French Open quarter-finals after 40-minute blitz2 hours ago
-
Tennis: French Open results2 hours ago
-
Pakistani Medical Mission ready to handle Hajj health emergencies, assures Head3 hours ago
-
Historic Agreement: Oxford University to provide scholarships to Balochistan students3 hours ago