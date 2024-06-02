Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Who's saying what on the eighth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday:

"I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier. Also, I don't know if the fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work next day or something when the matches are finishing at 2:00 or 3:00 a.m."

-- Iga Swiatek after Novak Djokovic completed his third round win over Lorenzo Musetti at 3:07 a.m. on Sunday.

"People are listening, and they are respectful. So I felt a difference, but I don't know what's the reason. I hope they kind of accepted my little speech after the match, and they are not mad at me."

-- Swiatek on her relationship with the French crowds after she publicly admonished them for being too noisy in her epic win over Naomi Osaka in the second round.

"I figured the match would probably go an 1:15, an hour at the quickest. I definitely wasn't expecting 40 minutes."

-- Coco Gauff on seeing Swiatek need just 40 minutes to beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0.

"We haven't talked about it yet. I just took a shower and I came here."

-- Olga Danilovic, whose run from qualifying ended in defeat to Marketa Vondrousova in the last 16 on Sunday, on being unable to find the time to talk to her team about her plans for the rest of the summer.