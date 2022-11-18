French Operator RTE Warns of Possible Electricity Shortages in January

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) French transmission system operator RTE warned end users on Friday of possible electricity shortages in January, since not all nuclear reactors that have been undergoing repairs would be returned to operation by this time.

"The situation in December and from late February poses fewer risks, but the risks (of electricity shortage) in January are more significant than expected in the previous forecast," the company said.

At the moment, 25 out of 56 nuclear reactors in France are shut down for maintenance. French multinational electric utility company Electricite de France has reportedly hired about 100 welding experts from US nuclear power company Westinghouse to repair nuclear power units with corrosion issues. Since October 6, industrial action across France has hit a number of nuclear power plants, causing delays in repair work at reactors.