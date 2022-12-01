UrduPoint.com

French Operator RTE Warns Of Short-Term Local Power Outages In Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

French Operator RTE Warns of Short-Term Local Power Outages in Winter

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) France will likely face short-term power outages this winter in some areas during peak hours of energy consumption to avoid a disbalance in power grid, French transmission system operator RTE said on Thursday.

"We are planning local and short-term regional power outages this winter, with a maximum duration of two hours, to avoid a disbalance in our power grids," the chief of the RTE's managing board, Xavier Piechaczyk, told the France Info broadcaster.

Piechaczyk also said that one outage would temporarily leave up to 10 million French nationals without electricity.

Earlier in November, RTE warned of possible electricity shortages in January, since not all nuclear reactors that have been undergoing repairs would be returned to operation by this time.

In October, the French transmission system operator RTE warned that it was not ruling out risks of blackouts this winter, noting that they could be avoided only by a 1% to 5% decline in energy consumption and by a 15% decline if the winter was very cold.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear France January October November All Million

Recent Stories

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

13 minutes ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

24 minutes ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

35 minutes ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

2 hours ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.