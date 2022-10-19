French Opposition Pushes for Vote of No Confidence in Government Over Budget Row

French left and right factions in parliament said they would file motions of no confidence in the centrist government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne after she resorted to a rarely used constitutional power to push the 2023 budget bill through the lower house on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) French left and right factions in parliament said they would file motions of no confidence in the centrist government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne after she resorted to a rarely used constitutional power to push the 2023 budget bill through the lower house on Wednesday.

Borne told the legislature she had decided to "engage the responsibility of my government" by triggering Article 49.3, which allows the prime minister to pass a finance bill without lawmakers' support, arguing that her cabinet was working on a tight schedule.

Mathilde Panot, a member of La France Insoumise, said the leftist coalition Nupes would seek a vote of no confidence in the government, which lost its majority in parliament after elections in June.

"We are here to reiterate that we refuse to settle with the 49.3 method. We will not govern France by using 49.3, which is why Nupes is lodging a motion of no-confidence," she told an ad hoc news conference in Paris.

Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally said she too would lodge a motion of no confidence on behalf of her party. She said the government's contempt for national representatives "speaks volumes about their vision of democracy."