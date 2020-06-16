UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Сourt Receives 84 Complaints Over Government's Handling Of COVID-19 Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:38 PM

French Сourt Receives 84 Complaints Over Government's Handling of COVID-19 Crisis

The Court of Justice of the French Republic (CJR) has received 84 complaints to date against the government regarding its management of the coronavirus crisis, Attorney General at the Court of Cassation Francois Molins said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The Court of Justice of the French Republic (CJR) has received 84 complaints to date against the government regarding its management of the coronavirus crisis, Attorney General at the Court of Cassation Francois Molins said on Tuesday.

"The complaints commission is tasked with examining the 84 complaints filed against the government related to the COVID-19 crisis," Molins said on the RTL broadcaster, adding that accusations include "murder and unintentional injuries, crimes that endanger the lives of others or the failure to take adequate measures."

The official also noted that the hearings would start in the National Assembly on Tuesday within the framework of the Parliamentary Commission on the management of the health crisis. Director-General of the French Ministry of Health Jerome Solomon will be the first to be auditioned. He will be followed by former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, incumbent Health Minister Olivier Veran and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

The CJR is the only body empowered in France to consider complaints against government officials.

�Molins said that the main purpose of the proceedings will be to determine whether the decisions made by members of the government were adequate during the COVID-19 crisis and whether they led to a commitment of unintentional crimes.

He added that the situation will be clearer by the end of June.

Most of the complaints are related to the lack of protective equipment and overall lack of safety provisions for staff in the workplace during the coronavirus epidemic. In particular, in March, over 600 French medical workers created a C19 group and filled a collective complaint against the prime minister and the former health minister, claiming the officials had failed to take necessary measures in the run-up to the epidemic.

Related Topics

Murder National Assembly Prime Minister France March June Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

26 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

41 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

42 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

51 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.