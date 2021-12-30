French Overseas Department Reunion Imposes Curfew on January 1 Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The authorities of the French overseas department of Reunion announced on Wednesday a nine-to-five curfew starting January 1 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

Earlier in the week, the department was placed under a state of health emergency for a month as the number of new cases continued to rise, with a total of 4,807 cases identified over the past week, compared to 4,558 confirmed cases a week before, according to the local authorities.

"The (curfew) measure will come into force from Saturday, January 1, until Sunday, January 23, inclusive," the official statement read.

Only those with exceptional reasons, including medical, professional, or personal, will be able to travel during the curfew, while all non-essential businesses will have to close for the specified period.

To date, France has confirmed over 9.4 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related deaths.