French Overseas Minister Rallies For Ruling Party Lawmaker Pelted With Mud

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The French government stands in full solidarity with member of parliament Stephane Claireaux, from the ruling La Republique En Marche party, who was pelted with mud and stones during a Sunday protest against COVID-19 restrictions in the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, French Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Monday.

On Sunday, anti-restriction protesters in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon rallied at the house of Claireaux and threw chunks of seaweed and stones at the lawmaker when he exited the house to speak with them.

"A deputy of the Republic was lynched in front of his family home. We saw deeply shocking footage of incredible violence. Such a revelry cannot be justified by any disagreements.

We express our full support for Deputy Claireaux. Together with Interior Minister (Gerald) Darmanin, we instructed the prefect to ensure the deputy's protection," Lecorneu said on Twitter.

The Franceinfo broadcaster cited Claireaux as saying that he would file a complaint about the attack.

On January 3, a new set of COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in France. The new measures include mandatory mask-wearing in city centers, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, and partial remote work, among other things.

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in France has been growing since November. The country passed the 10 million cases mark last week.

