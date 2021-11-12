UrduPoint.com

French Pacific Territory To Hold December Referendum

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:03 PM

French Pacific territory to hold December referendum

A third and decisive referendum offering the Pacific territory of New Caledonia independence from France will go ahead on December 12 despite objections related to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A third and decisive referendum offering the Pacific territory of New Caledonia independence from France will go ahead on December 12 despite objections related to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The territory, which lies about 2,000 kilometres (1,250) miles off the east coast of Australia, was allowed three independence referendums under a 1988 deal aimed at easing tensions on the island.

Votes in 2018 and 2020 returned a majority in favour of staying with France, but the third poll will be closely watched because of new tensions between Paris and its allies in the region.

Australia infuriated France in September by ditching a submarine contract in favour of a security pact with Britain and the United States.

France regards itself as a major Indo-Pacific power thanks to overseas territories like New Caledonia.

Pro-independence forces in New Caledonia said they would boycott the December vote as the Covid-19 pandemic had made it impossible to carry out a fair campaign.

"We do not feel we are affected by this referendum because the sanitary and social conditions cannot be fulfilled in serenity and peace," said Daniel Goa, a spokesman for the pro-independence FLNKS.

But France's high commissioner on the island Patrice Faure said the vote would go ahead despite the objections "as the health situation has considerably improved".

Pro-Paris group Les Voix du non (The Voices of No) applauded the decision of the French authorities and slammed the attitude of the FLNKS.

"We regret that at this moment in our shared history, the pro-independence forces have not risen to the occasion," it said.

The pro-Paris side won the 2018 referendum with 56.7 percent of the vote and in 2020 gained 53.3 percent.

The archipelago of around 270,000 inhabitants has been a French territory since 1853.

Related Topics

Australia Vote France Paris Independence United States September December 2018 2020 From

Recent Stories

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

Cars' sale surges 38% in four months

2 minutes ago
 16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

16,000 sugar bags recovered from godown

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

Police arrest 3 drug dealers in Hassanabdal

2 minutes ago
 Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with A ..

Theater Wallay to organize evening melodies with Aftab Sooraj on Nov 20

2 minutes ago
 Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven ..

Rwandan critic popular on YouTube jailed for seven years

11 minutes ago
 Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water H ..

Capital mosques to get Conical Baffles Gas Water Heaters

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.