French Pacific territory to hold December referendum

Noumea, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :A third and decisive referendum offering the Pacific territory of New Caledonia independence from France will go ahead on December 12 despite objections related to the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said on Friday.

The territory, which lies about 2,000 kilometres (1,250) miles off the east coast of Australia, was allowed three independence referendums under a 1988 deal aimed at easing tensions on the island.

Votes in 2018 and 2020 returned a majority in favour of staying with France, but the third poll will be closely watched because of new tensions between Paris and its allies in the region.

Australia infuriated France in September by ditching a submarine contract in favour of a security pact with Britain and the United States.

France regards itself as a major Indo-Pacific power thanks to overseas territories like New Caledonia.

Pro-independence forces in New Caledonia said they would boycott the December vote as the Covid-19 pandemic had made it impossible to carry out a fair campaign.

"We do not feel we are affected by this referendum because the sanitary and social conditions cannot be fulfilled in serenity and peace," said Daniel Goa, a spokesman for the pro-independence FLNKS.

But France's high commissioner on the island Patrice Faure said the vote would go ahead despite the objections "as the health situation has considerably improved".

Pro-Paris group Les Voix du non (The Voices of No) applauded the decision of the French authorities and slammed the attitude of the FLNKS.

"We regret that at this moment in our shared history, the pro-independence forces have not risen to the occasion," it said.

The pro-Paris side won the 2018 referendum with 56.7 percent of the vote and in 2020 gained 53.3 percent.

The archipelago of around 270,000 inhabitants has been a French territory since 1853.