French Pair Held In Iran To Face Revolutionary Court: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

French pair held in Iran to face Revolutionary Court: report

Two French academics detained in Iran for six months have lost a bid to be released on bail and their case will now go before the Revolutionary Court, Iranian media reported

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Two French academics detained in Iran for six months have lost a bid to be released on bail and their case will now go before the Revolutionary Court, Iranian media reported.

Roland Marchal, a researcher at Sciences Po in Paris, was arrested in June together with Fariba Adelkhah, an academic at the same university.

They are accused of espionage.

Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA said on Tuesday that a judge had decided to release the French academics on bail, as they had been entitled to it after six months in detention.

But this was opposed by the prosecution, and as a result thecase was referred to Iran's Revolutionary Court to settle the dispute,ISNA said, citing their lawyer Saeed Dehghan.

