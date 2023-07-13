French Parliament Adopts Bill Which Increases Military Spending to Record-High $460Bln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The French Parliament adopted on Thursday the bill on military spending which increases the budget to a record 413 billion Euros ($460 billion) in 2024-2030.

The French Senate supported the bill by a majority vote. A total of 313 voted in favor, while 17voted against, according to a broadcast on the Senate's website. On Wednesday, French National Assembly, the country's lower house, also adopted the bill.