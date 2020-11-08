UrduPoint.com
French Parliament Approves Extending Coronavirus Restrictions Until February 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The French parliament has voted in favor of extending the state of emergency introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic until February 2021.

The National Assembly (lower house of the French parliament) adopted the measure in the final reading on Saturday, with 154 against 38 votes.

The vote was broadcast by the parliament's channel (LCP) on Twitter.

Earlier, the extension was approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly, in the first reading.

On Friday, France reported a record high daily increase of coronavirus cases (more than 60,400). The total number of coronavirus cases registered in France has surpassed 1.6 million, while the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 39,800.

