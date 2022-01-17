UrduPoint.com

French Parliament Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Passes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The French parliament voted on Sunday to back COVID-19 vaccine passes after two weeks of debates, in a move that will further limit access to public services and transport.

The lower-chamber National Assembly endorsed the government's controversial proposal to turn COVID-19 health passes into vaccine passes by a 215-58 vote, with seven abstentions.

From Monday, the French will be required to receive at least two vaccine shots ” three if the second one was administered more than seven months ago ” to use public transport and access public spaces. A negative PCR test will no longer suffice.

More Stories From World

