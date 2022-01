French Parliament Backs COVID-19 Vaccine Passes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) The French parliament voted on Sunday to back COVID-19 vaccine passes after two weeks of debates, in a move that will further limit access to public services and transport.

The lower-chamber National Assembly endorsed the government's controversial proposal to turn COVID-19 health passes into vaccine passes by a 215-58 vote, with seven abstentions.

From Monday, the French will be required to receive at least two vaccine shots three if the second one was administered more than seven months ago to use public transport and access public spaces. A negative PCR test will no longer suffice.