Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

French Parliament Backs Prime Minister's Recovery Plan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A large majority in the lower house of the French parliament endorsed the economic recovery plan laid out on Wednesday by the newly appointed prime minister.

"This confidence obliges us... Now, dear friends, for France, let's get down to work," Jean Castex said in conclusion, after addressing the National Assembly.

The legislature voted 345 to 177 with 43 abstentions for the roadmap focusing on tackling unemployment, saving jobs and pushing through a controversial pension reform.

More Stories From World

