MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) French lawmakers on Friday failed to pass a motion of no confidence in the government lodged by the French left-wing coalition Nupes after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne forced a controversial budget bill through the parliament.

Yael Braun-Pivet, the chairwoman of the lower-house, said the motion filed by the Nupes won 188 of the required 289 votes.

On Wednesday, the French left-wing coalition said that it would call for a new vote of no confidence in the government after Borne invoked Article 49.

3 of the French constitution for the fourth time to pass the second part of the 2023 budget bill.

The French National Assembly has already twice rejected left-initiated motions of no confidence. A similar motion initiated by Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally was also rejected twice.

Borne's centrist government has been harshly criticized for triggering Article 49.3, which allowed her to pass the finance bill on October 19 without securing the parliament's stamp of approval.