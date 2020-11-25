UrduPoint.com
French Parliament Gives Initial Approval To Controversial Security Bill

Sumaira FH 58 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

French parliament gives initial approval to controversial security bill

France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday gave initial approval to a controversial security bill that would restrict the publication of photos or videos of police officers' faces and has been vehemently criticised by press freedom groups

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :France's lower house of parliament on Tuesday gave initial approval to a controversial security bill that would restrict the publication of photos or videos of police officers' faces and has been vehemently criticised by press freedom groups.

The National Assembly, controlled by supporters of President Emmanuel Macron, passed the bill with 388 in favour, 104 against and 66 abstentions. It still must go to the upper house Senate in January, and Prime Minister Jean Castex has also pledged to seek the approval of the Constitutional Court.

