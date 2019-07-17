UrduPoint.com
French Parliament Passes Bill On Notre Dame Restoration

Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

French Parliament Passes Bill on Notre Dame Restoration

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The lower house of the French parliament passed a bill on Tuesday that would organize donations to rebuild Paris's landmark Notre Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.

The controversial bill was adopted in a 91-8 vote with 33 abstentions, according to the National Assembly website, with some lawmakers warning that the measure was rushed.

President Emmanuel Macron made an ambitious promise to rebuild the gothic church within five years and hinted at a modern touch to the centuries-old building.

The April 15 fire collapsed a part of the cathedral's roof and its iconic spire and damaged some of the relics, prompting a stream of donation pledges worth 850 million Euros ($953 million).

