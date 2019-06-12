UrduPoint.com
French Parliament Passes Confidence Vote In Philippe's Government After Program Speech

Wed 12th June 2019 | 11:21 PM

The lower chamber of the French parliament on Wednesday passed a confidence vote in the government of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, according to the voting data

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The lower chamber of the French parliament on Wednesday passed a confidence vote in the government of Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, according to the voting data.

The legislature confirmed its confidence in the cabinet in a 363-163 vote.

The voting followed a program speech by Philippe, which lasted a little over an hour.

The prime minister spoke about some top-priority tasks of his government and outlined the vectors of the domestic policy of the country.

Among the main priorities for the next two years, the prime minister highlighted environmental issues and, in particular, fight against climate change. He also devoted a part of his speech to changes in the tax system and a labor reform.

The similar vote after Philippe's program speech took place on July 4, 2017. Back then, 370 lawmakers voted in support of the cabinet, while 67 parliamentarians voted against.

