French Parliament to Debate Bill on Influencer Activities on Social Media on Tuesday

The French parliament will begin on Tuesday discussions on a bill to regulate influencers' activities on social media, in particular ad placements on their channels, French media reported on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The French parliament will begin on Tuesday discussions on a bill to regulate influencers' activities on social media, in particular ad placements on their channels, French media reported on Monday.

The draft law, which will be discussed in the lower house of the French parliament, is aimed at combating fraud and other negative consequences of paid promotions, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the month, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said that influencers should comply with the rules that exist for the traditional media, since they promote products for their audiences just like news outlets do. He added that this will be the first complete regulatory framework for influencers in Europe.

The ministry has also published a list of relevant measures. Thus, a special focus will be put on promotions in areas such as cosmetic surgery, medical services, alcoholic beverages, financial products and sports betting. Besides, the ministry emphasized that the legal framework will also protect the rights of underage content authors, and a special "social network police" will be established. In addition, influencers will be required to indicate their use of filters enabling them to adjust their own image, in order to avoid negative consequences for the psychological health of users.