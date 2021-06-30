UrduPoint.com
French Parliament Votes To Allow Fertility Treatments To Lesbian Couples, Single Women

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

French Parliament Votes to Allow Fertility Treatments to Lesbian Couples, Single Women

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) The French National Assembly has passed a bill on bioethics that will give lesbian couples and single women access to medically assisted fertility treatments, such as in-vitro fertilization.

Before, lesbian couples and single women who want children had to travel abroad to receive fertility treatments.

The French lower house adopted the bill ” that has been under consideration for about two years ” in a 326-115 vote with 42 abstentions on Tuesday, putting an end to the protracted debate.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex welcomed the move, calling the new legislation "the law of freedom, progress and equality."

"The adoption of the bioethics bill is not only a step forward but also a source of pride. It is also the fruit of work done in a trusting atmosphere between the government and the parliament. Thanks to everyone who contributed to it," he tweeted.

The extension of the right to access medically assisted reproduction was one of President Emmanuel Macron's presidential campaign pledges.

