PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Constitutional Acts, Legislation and General Administration Committee of the French National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a petition to disband the controversial BRAV-M motorized riot police unit, criticized for alleged violence during national protests.

"The Legislation Committee decided to reject this petition during a meeting held on April 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT)," the statement read.

The petition to disband the French BRAV-M riot police unit has reached over 260,000 signatures since its publication on March 23. According to the petition, the police unit was created in 2019 to suppress the Yellow Vest movement and has become one of the symbols of police brutality, the evidence of which "has been raising questions from the international community and tarnishing the image of France.

BRAV-M police officers were deployed to various months-long protests against the controversial pension reform, as well as a rally against the Sainte-Soline farming water reservoir in the Deux-Sevres region on March 25. According to media reports, police used grenades in response to aggressive attacks by radicals, leaving hundreds of demonstrators injured.

Recently, protests in France have been increasingly turning into violent clashes between protesters and the police, forcing officers to use tear gas as well as to resort to force.