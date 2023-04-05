Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition To Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Riot Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 11:48 PM

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Riot Police

The Constitutional Acts, Legislation and General Administration Committee of the French National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a petition to disband the controversial BRAV-M motorized riot police unit, criticized for alleged violence during national protests

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The Constitutional Acts, Legislation and General Administration Committee of the French National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a petition to disband the controversial BRAV-M motorized riot police unit, criticized for alleged violence during national protests.

"The Legislation Committee decided to reject this petition during a meeting held on April 5, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. (12:30 GMT)," the statement read.

The petition to disband the French BRAV-M riot police unit has reached over 260,000 signatures since its publication on March 23. According to the petition, the police unit was created in 2019 to suppress the Yellow Vest movement and has become one of the symbols of police brutality, the evidence of which "has been raising questions from the international community and tarnishing the image of France.

"

BRAV-M police officers were deployed to various months-long protests against the controversial pension reform, as well as a rally against the Sainte-Soline farming water reservoir in the Deux-Sevres region on March 25. According to media reports, police used grenades in response to aggressive attacks by radicals, leaving hundreds of demonstrators injured.

Recently, protests in France have been increasingly turning into violent clashes between protesters and the police, forcing officers to use tear gas as well as to resort to force.

Related Topics

Injured National Assembly Police Water France March April Gas 2019 Media From P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

5 minutes ago
 Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days ..

Syria to Reopen Embassy in Tunisia in Coming Days - Reports

2 minutes ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

2 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Parliamentary Commi ..

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Parliamentary Committee formed to address minorit ..

16 minutes ago
 Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump To ..

Police Respond to Rifle-Wielding Woman at Trump Tower in Chicago - Reports

16 minutes ago
 US General Milley's Statement on Iran Nuclear Poli ..

US General Milley's Statement on Iran Nuclear Policy Spooked Israeli Officials - ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.