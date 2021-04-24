French Patients Injected With Saline in COVID-19 Vaccine Error - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A vaccine error in a small northern French town of Epernay led 140 patients to be administered saline solution instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, media said.

The authorities in Epernay in the Marne department conducted a probe into the Tuesday incident but did not disclose the reason for the mix-up, according to the France Bleu radio.

Saline solution is a harmless mixture of salt and water that is similar to body fluids. Some patients who were injected with it have already received a Pfizer shot, while others have an appointment scheduled for Wednesday.