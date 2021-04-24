UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Patients Injected With Saline In COVID-19 Vaccine Error - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

French Patients Injected With Saline in COVID-19 Vaccine Error - Reports

A vaccine error in a small northern French town of Epernay led 140 patients to be administered saline solution instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A vaccine error in a small northern French town of Epernay led 140 patients to be administered saline solution instead of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, media said.

The authorities in Epernay in the Marne department conducted a probe into the Tuesday incident but did not disclose the reason for the mix-up, according to the France Bleu radio.

Saline solution is a harmless mixture of salt and water that is similar to body fluids. Some patients who were injected with it have already received a Pfizer shot, while others have an appointment scheduled for Wednesday.

Related Topics

Water France Media Salfi Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Malaysia's Prime Minister Praises Outcome of ASEAN ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia military says missing submarine sank wit ..

2 minutes ago

8th Ajman International Education and Training Exh ..

39 minutes ago

Recycled SpaceX Crew Dragon brings new crew to ISS ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Troops Capable of Fighting Taliban After Fo ..

2 minutes ago

Celebrated Italian singer Milva dies at 81

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.